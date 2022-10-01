Confusion reigns over stripping of Danish royal titles

Live

Prince Nikolai of Demark has reacted with confusion to his Grandmother Queen Margrethe’s decision to strip him and his three siblings of their royal titles.

The children of Prince Joachim, Queen Margrethe’s second son, will no longer have their Prince/Princess or His/Her Highness titles from next year.

People magazine reports that Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat.

They will maintain their places in the order of succession, currently seventh through to the tenth in the line to the throne, People reports.

“My whole family and I are, of course, very sad,” Prince Nikolai said.

“We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone,” Prince Nikolai said to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet outside his Copenhagen home following the announcement.

“I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this.”

Prince Joachim also said he was saddened and surprised by the news, telling a Danish media outlet that he was given five days notice.