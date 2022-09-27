Royals return to duty as mourning ends

Live

The British royal family and their households are returning to official duties as the period of official mourning in memory of the late Queen ends.

The royal family has only carried out official duties where appropriate since the Queen’s death on September 8 and its members have dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

They will carry out their normal official roles in full from Tuesday after observing the seven-day period of mourning.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Wales for the first time since taking up their titles.

The royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of the Queen and return hoping to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

The pair’s last official visit to Wales was as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Cardiff Castle in June, where rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee concert took place.

Charles carried out one official engagement during royal mourning – a telephone audience with the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday on the eve of his tax-cutting mini-budget.

The King travelled to Scotland after the Queen’s funeral last Monday and could remain at his home of Birkhall into early October, following the tradition set by the late monarch.

The Queen would normally spend 10 weeks at her Scottish home during summer, returning to London as the autumn session of Parliament began.

Planning is under way for Charles’ coronation, expected to be held next year.

– AAP