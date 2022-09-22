Queen mourned at events across Australia

Live

Political leaders past and present, judges and other dignitaries are among 700 guests taking their seats for a national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will address the service at Parliament House in Canberra, as millions of other Australians pay their own tributes on the one-off national public holiday.

The Queen died on September 8 aged 96 having reigned as Australia’s head of state for 70 years.

Twenty years ago she declared during a visit to Australia her “admiration, affection and regard for the people of Australia will remain, as it has been …constant, sure and true”.

The national service will be broadcast live across the nation from 11am (AEST) and will begin with a minute’s silence.

Up to six Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II jets from No.77 Squadron will fly past parliament at midday.

The Queen visited the country 16 times during her reign and was the patron of more than 20 Australian charities and associations.

She consulted with 16 prime ministers and 16 governors-general served in her name.

Former prime ministers Paul Keating, John Howard and Scott Morrison will attend the memorial service.

All eight state and territory leaders will be present, as will Governor-General David Hurley, state governors, justices of the High Court and religious leaders.

Cabinet minister Tanya Plibersek said it was an important day to mark 70 years of service.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to mark the passing of a very special woman,” she said.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said she would be taking part in the service, which she believed would be received “very respectfully” by Indigenous people.

“There is a huge respect for sorry business – it is part of Aboriginal culture and the reverence to the Queen in my view falls into that category,” she told ABC radio.

However, she said there was a “complex relationship” between Indigenous people and the monarchy.

“You cannot divorce the issues of colonisation from the role of Britain going back through the ages.”

Opposition frontbencher Karen Andrews, who is also attending the service, said it would be a “fitting tribute”.

A 1954 painting of the Queen by eight-time Archibald Prize winner Sir William Dargie will be the centrepiece of the service.

The painting will be surrounded by Australia’s floral emblem, the golden wattle, and some of her favourite flowers, sweet peas and dahlias.

Mr Albanese has said the service would allow the nation to reflect upon the Queen’s life of service and dedication.

Former Australian Idol contestant Anthony Callea will perform at the service.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will also deliver a short tribute to the late monarch.

Both houses of parliament will sit on Friday to speak on a condolence motion for the Queen and pay tribute to King Charles III.

– AAP