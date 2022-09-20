The death of the Queen has reignited debate over long-contested items in the Crown Jewels, including the Kohinoor diamond.

The British royal family’s collection of Crown Jewels, usually on display in the Tower of London, is valued between £1 billion ($1.7 billion) and £5 billion ($8.5 billion).

The Kohinoor diamond features in the crown that was worn by the Queen’s late mother. It has not been used since it was displayed at her funeral in 2002.

But with planning for the King’s coronation under way, there is speculation the crown will be worn by Queen Consort Camilla.

That is just one element on the late monarch’s death that has revived claims by multiple countries, who want the royal family to return prized diamonds.

The Kohinoor diamond

At 105 carats, the Kohinoor – meaning ‘Mountain of Light’ – is one of the biggest and brightest items in the Crown Jewels, and has been in British hands since 1849.

According to the Historic Royal Places website, the Kohinoor was likely mined in the Golconda mines in southern India.

But a large part of its past remains a mystery, with the diamond changing hands several times throughout history – making it a tough task for historians to determine who holds rightful ownership.

Early reports indicate the Kohinoor was once in the possession of the Mughal dynasty, before it was taken by the Persians upon invasion in 1739.

The diamond then changed hands between leaders in south and west Asia, including the shahs of Iran and emirs of Afghanistan, before falling into the possession of the Sikh Maharaja in the 1800s.

The Kohinoor was claimed by the British in 1849, when 11-year-old emperor Maharaja Duleep Singh was allegedly coerced into signing it away, along with his sovereignty.

The Kohinoor has remained in British possession since – first worn as a brooch by Queen Victoria, and then in the crowns of Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary.

It was placed in the crown of the then Queen Elizabeth – our late monarch’s mother – in 1937, to be worn at her husband King George VI’s coronation.

Since then, the royal family has faced pressure from India, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan to return the Kohinoor – all claiming legitimacy.

Indian Twitter users were the most vocal in their demands that the diamond be returned.

“Give back Kohinoor! She doesn’t need it anymore,” wrote one Twitter user.

“The Kohinoor in her Crown belongs to Sikhs and reminds us of our Sikh rule,” wrote another.

“Can we get our #Kohinoor Diamond back, which was stolen by Britisher [sic] from #India?” another said.

“They created wealth on others’ death, famine, torture & looting.”

The Great Star of Africa

Another controversial artefact in the British royal family’s possession is the Great Star of Africa.

The 530-carat, drop-shaped diamond was derived from the Cullinan diamond, mined in South Africa’s old Transvaal province in 1905.

The Cullinan was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, when a total of nine smaller diamonds were cut from the original gem.

The Great Star of Africa, or Cullinan I – the largest of them – adorns the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, which can usually be found on display in the Tower of London.

The slightly-smaller Cullinan II sits on another prominent piece of royal garb – in front of the Imperial State Crown, below the Black Prince’s Ruby.

Both Cullinan I and II were worn by the late Queen at her coronation in 1953.

The Imperial State Crown topped the Queen’s coffin at her funeral on Monday, along with the sovereign’s sceptre.

In a resurfaced film clip from the 1960s, the Queen said she and the royal family referred to the Cullinan diamonds as “the chips”.

Although the diamonds are not as contested as the Kohinoor, many South Africans want them returned.

South African MP Vuyo Zungula said South Africa must “demand the return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain”.

Return is unlikely

It is highly unlikely that the royal family will hand over the diamonds.

The royals have stated that the Kohinoor and the Cullinan diamonds are rightfully theirs, due to the nature and conditions of their acquirement.

As for the original Cullinan diamond, although potentially wrongfully removed from its place of origin, it was given to the royal family as a gift in 1907.

The Koohinor was reportedly handed over during the annexation of Punjab as part of the Treaty of Lahore.

However, it is uncertain what pressure British forces may have used to obtain the precious stone.

The Indian government has twice demanded Britain return the Kohinoor diamond.

The first request was upon India’s independence in 1947, and the second in the year of the Queen’s coronation.

However, Britain has consistently argued that there are no legal grounds for the Kohinoor’s restitution to India.

Businessmen and Bollywood stars also pursued legal action against the Crown in 2015, but their lawsuit was thrown out by Indian courts.

Former British prime minister David Cameron told Indian TV network NDTV in 2010 that the Kohinoor would “stay put”.

“If you say yes to one, you suddenly find the British Museum would be empty,” Mr Cameron said.

Convoluted ownership

The King inherited the Crown Jewels upon the death of his mother.

The precious collection is held in trust for the nation, and are only symbolically owned by the monarch.

The King is unlikely to wear the Imperial State Crown at his coronation, with the Kohinoor diamond rumoured to curse the men who wear it.

He is tipped to wear the St Edward’s Crown, the most sacred of all the royal crowns.

The St Edwards Crown was made for another monarch named Charles, this time the second, in 1661.

After 1689 it wasn’t used at all, until King George V revived it in 1911.

His son, George VI, wore it at his coronation in 1937, and then the late Queen wore it at hers in 1953.