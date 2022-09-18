How to watch the Queen’s funeral from home

After 10 days of mourning, the Queen will be laid to rest in London on Monday (local time)

Members of the royal family, honoured guests and foreign dignitaries will farewell the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

Hundreds of thousands of Brits are expected to flock to the capital to pay their respects to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

Millions more are expected to tune in around the world to farewell the only British ruler most have ever known.

Here’s what how the historic service will unfold – and how you can watch the Queen’s funeral from home.

What time does the Queen’s funeral begin?

According to details released by the royal family, the Queen’s official funeral service will begin at 11am BST and will run for about one hour.

For people in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and Tasmania, that means it begins at 8pm.

It will begin at 7.30pm for people in the Northern Territory and South Australia, and 6pm in Western Australia.

Royal fans will have the chance to view the Queen lying in state up until 6.30am BST (3.30pm AEST), before the display is closed to the public.

Proceedings will officially begin at 10.35am BST (7.35pm AEST) when the Queen’s body is moved from to Westminster Abbey from the nearby Westminster Hall, arriving at 10.52am (7.52pm AEST).

Walking behind the gun carriage transporting the Queen’s coffin will be the King, members of the royal family and members of the King’s household.

the Abbey is the Queen wed Prince Philip in 1947, and where her coronation was held in 1953.

He official funeral service will run from 11am to 11.55am BST (8pm to 8.55pm AEST).

The service will conclude with the Last Post, followed by a national two-minute silence and a rendition of the national anthem.

How can I watch the Queen’s funeral from home?

Australians have several options when it comes to viewing the service from home, with the ABC, Nine and Seven networks all running concurrent coverage.

Australians can also listen to the coverage live on ABC News Radio.

Channel Seven will begin its coverage at 7pm AEST after the nightly news.

The Nine Network’s coverage will start much earlier, kicking off at 11.30am AEST.

The ABC’s television and radio coverage will begin at 8pm AEST.

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?

All members of the British royal family are expected to attend, including the Queen’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A total of 2000 invited attendees are expected to fill Westminster Abbey, including 500 foreign dignitaries.

These will include US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Royalty from around the world is also expected to make an appearance, including members of the royal families of Norway, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Mr Albanese left Sydney for the UK on Thursday evening, along with Governor-General David Hurley and their partners.

Accompanying them are 10 “everyday Australians”, as requested by Buckingham Palace.

They include Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, and other past and present holders of various Australian of the Year honours.

What happens after the funeral?

After the funeral concludes, the Queen’s body will be transported to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where her father King George VI and many monarchs have customarily held their funerals.

There will be a committal service at 4pm BST (1am AEST), conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Queen’s coffin lowered into the royal vault.

Members of the royal family will then attend a private funeral at the chapel at 7.30pm BST (4.30am AEST), where the Queen’s body will be laid to rest beside Prince Philip.

Philip was temporary laid to rest in the royal vault upon his passing in April last year.

His body will be relocated in coming days to accompany lie beside the Queen.

Her father and mother are buried in the same chapel. The ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret are also there.