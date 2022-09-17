Entertainment Celebrity Royal Two arrested after ‘disturbances’ at Westminster vigil for Queen Elizabeth
Two arrested after ‘disturbances’ at Westminster vigil for Queen Elizabeth

Given the sheer number of mourners, disruptions and arrests have been minimal. Photo: Getty
A man has been detained following an incident in Westminster Hall as thousands of mourners file past the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the sombre mood was disrupted about 10pm on Friday (7am Saturday AEST), as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

“He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”

It comes after a 19-year-old man allegedly exposed himself and pushed into mourners from behind as they waited in the line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Adio Adeshine, is said to have jumped into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.

He was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

-AAP

