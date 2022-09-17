Anthony Albanese will meet King Charles III during his stay in London, cementing Australia’s importance to the new monarch.

The Prime Minister, Governor-General David Hurley and their partners have arrived in the British capital for a series of events commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Soon after touching down, Mr Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon laid a floral tribute, a small bouquet of white flowers, at Green Park in London.

“It’s a great honour to be representing Australia here,” he said.

“Quite clearly, what we can see all around us is the affection in which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was held by people here in the United Kingdom but also, of course, in Australia and right around the Commonwealth.”

Mr Albanese said his visit to London was about “commemorating a life well-lived”.

He will view the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall and sign the official condolence book at Lancaster House before a brief audience with the King at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles will host the Prime Minister, heads of state and international VIPs at a function on the weekend.

Australian Monarchist League chair Philip Benwell said Charles always kept a special place in his heart for Australia, particularly after spending time as a teen student at Geelong Grammar’s Timbertop campus in regional Victoria.

“King Charles has committed himself to following in the footsteps of his late mother and to likewise dedicate himself to service of his people,” he told AAP.

Palace appointment

“He will always make time to meet with his Australian prime minister and the gathering for the funeral of the late Queen offers an opportunity for this.”

The Commonwealth has grown from seven nations, including Australia and New Zealand at the start of the Queen’s reign to 54 members representing 2.4 billion people, or almost one-third of the world’s population.

Sixteen Australian prime ministers served during the Queen’s reign, starting with Sir Robert Menzies, and 16 governors-general.

“It is an extraordinary occasion in commemorating a life well-lived, but a sad occasion,” Mr Albanese told 6PR radio just before leaving Sydney.

“But also a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s contribution to Australia and to the Commonwealth – the longest-ever serving British monarch, the second-longest serving monarch anywhere in the world in human history.”

Ten everyday Australians will attend the funeral, an arrangement the Palace had in place for many years.

Mr Albanese said he would convey Australians’ deep condolences to the King.

“It is of course the passing of the sovereign but for King Charles it’s also the passing of his mum,” he said.

“We shouldn’t forget that at the end of the day these people are humans as well as being members of the Royal Family.”

Newly installed Prime Minister Liz Truss is primed to hold the first of her confirmed head-to-heads with world leaders, including her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia, with the conversations framed by No.10 as chats rather than formal bilateral meetings.

Downing Street suggested they would be an opportunity for condolences over the Queen’s death, with politics likely to come up.

The first of the weekend’s meetings will be based at the government’s Chevening country residence, rather than the PM’s official country residence Chequers, which is said to be undergoing routine maintenance work after the departure of former leader Boris Johnson.

Mr Albanese will also meet with Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

The Queen’s funeral will be televised at 8pm AEST on Monday.

-AAP