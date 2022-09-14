Entertainment Celebrity Royal Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Onlookers applauded as the Queen’s coffin arrived at the palace. Photo: Getty
The Queen’s hearse has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the next phase of mourning services.

The King, Camilla, princes William and Harry and their wives were at the palace as the late monarch’s coffin was carried inside.

It’s expected that the Queen’s children and grandchildren will be together for a private moment inside the palace.

Earlier, the coffin arrived on a military plane and the Queen’s Colour Squadron formed a guard of honour as bearers carried it to a state hearse.

On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse with large windows travelled slowly along the A40 and through central London. Crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars to catch a glimpse of the cortege.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Anne. Photo: Getty

Princess Anne, who accompanied the coffin from Scotland to London, issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Anne said.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch.

“To my mother, the Queen, thank you.

On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.

Members of the public will be allowed to walk past the coffin for 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders.

