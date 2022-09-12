Entertainment Celebrity Royal Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to care for Queen’s dogs
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to care for Queen’s dogs

queen dog biscuits lunch
The Queen has been a life-long fan of corgis.
The Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after the Queen’s beloved corgis following her death.

A spokeswoman for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.

Queen Elizabeth
The Queen with one of her corgis in 1952. Photo: Getty

In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by Andrew while staying at Windsor during lockdown.

The puppies kept the monarch entertained while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and Buckingham Palace and the royals were dealing with the bitter fallout from the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

The Queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle who was killed in action during World War I, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

But the monarch was devastated when five-month-old Fergus died just weeks later, in the aftermath of Philip’s death.

He was later replaced with a new corgi puppy, from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the Queen named Sandy.

queen dorgi dies
The Queen and some of her corgi pack in 1973. Photo: AAP

The puppies were a constant source of joy for the Queen during lockdown, her dresser Angela Kelly said.

Most of the Queen’s corgis were descended from her first corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

The Queen looked after her own dogs as much as possible and during weekends spent at Windsor, the corgis went too and lived in her private apartments.

She fed them whenever her busy schedule permitted and also enjoyed walking the dogs.

