How the next 10 days of mourning the Queen will unfold

Live

Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in about nine days.

D+1 – Saturday, September 10

The King will be formally proclaimed as the new sovereign at an Accession Council in St James’s Palace at 10am in a televised ceremony.

Then Charles holds his first Privy Council – accompanied by the new Queen Camilla and William, who are also privy counsellors – and makes his personal declaration and oath.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign will be read at 11am from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Proclamations are made across the country.

Union flags go back up to full-mast at 1pm and remain there for 24 hours to coincide with the proclamations before returning to half-mast.

Charles will also hold audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the cabinet.

D+2 – Sunday, September 11

The Queen’s coffin is expected to be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland devolved parliaments.

D+3 – Monday, September 12

Procession expected along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral. Service and the Vigil of the Princes by members of the royal family.

The House of Commons and the House of Lords are expected to come together in Westminster for a condolence motion, which the King could attend.

After leaving England and visiting Scotland, Charles will at some stage travel to Wales and Northern Ireland.

D+4 – Tuesday, September 13

Coffin expected to be flown to London. Expected to be at rest at Buckingham Palace.

A rehearsal for the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster takes place.

D+5 – Wednesday, September 14

The Queen’s lying in state is expected to begin in Westminster Hall following a ceremonial procession through London. It will last four full days.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

Hundreds of thousands of people will file past the coffin and pay their respects, just as they did for the Queen Mother’s lying in state in 2002.

Senior royals are expected to pay their own tribute, standing guard around the coffin, the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

D+6 – Thursday, September 15

Lying in state continues and a funeral procession rehearsal is likely to take place.

D+7 – Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18

Lying in state continues, ending on D+9. Heads of state begin to arrive for the funeral.

D+10 – Monday, September 19

The Queen’s televised state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The Queen’s coffin will process on a gun carriage to the abbey.

Senior royals members are expected to follow behind, just as they did for the funerals of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and join the procession.

Foreign leaders, European royals and key figures from public life will gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2000.

A national two minutes’ silence will be held.

The same day, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later, there will be a private interment service with senior royals.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel, where her mother and father are buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.