Netflix puts production of The Crown on temporary hold ‘out of respect’

Updated:
Imelda Staunton is the third actor to play the Queen in The Crown.
Netflix has suspended production of The Crown, its acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, with production execs describing the move as “a mark of respect”.

The set will also go silent on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch. Seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature Queen.

The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and wife Kate in the sixth season.

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the Queen, will premiere in November.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, including one outstanding drama series trophy and best drama actress honours for Foy and Colman.

Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

