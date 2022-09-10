How Australia is honouring the Queen’s life, memory and passing

Together with Governor-General David Hurley and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has marked Queen Elizabeth’s passing with a solemn ceremony at Parliament House.
The wreath-laying came more than 30 years after the monarch opened the new Parliament House in 1988, which included unveiling a statue of herself that became the focus of Saturday’s tribute.
Shortly after the wreath-laying, Mr Albanese pointed to the new King’s comments on the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired, which became a hallmark of her reign.
In a speech overnight, King Charles III promised to serve the crown’s realms and territories across the world with “loyalty, respect and love”.
“That’s why so many Australians have made moving tributes and are mourning this enormous loss,” Mr Albanese said.
Mr Dutton said the King had shown he was continuing with the same selfless spirit as his late mother.
“That continuity is an essential part and King Charles had demonstrated his commitment to his country and to the realms,” he said.
Nationwide condolences
Across the country, Australians continue to mark the passing of the Queen, with hundreds laying flowers at Government House in Sydney and Melbourne.
On Sunday, a ‘Proclamation of the King’ ceremony will be held outside Parliament House in Canberra, followed by a 21-gun salute.
On Friday evening, a 96-gun salute took place in the federal parliament forecourt – one round for each year of the life of the Queen, who reigned for 70 years.
The sails of the Sydney Opera House, which Her Majesty opened in 1973, were illuminated in her honour. So were monuments in other cities, and flags were flown at half mast across the nation.
Since news broke of the monarch’s passing Australians have gathered to lay flowers, sign condolence books and raise a glass to the Queen.
Some noted that with the death of the monarch, who reigned for so long that most Australians have known no other head of state, they had lost a signifier of their own lives.
“Now she’s gone, we feel a little older, and we feel that loss,” said John Myers of Hawthorn in Melbourne’s east.
Melburnian Pettifleur Berenger also said it was hard to imagine life without her.
‘So much humour and dignity’
“She had so much humour and dignity and love for her country and the Commonwealth,” Ms Berenger told AAP.
“She was the grandmother of the Commonwealth,” Sydneysider Oliver Pasusuwin said.
Mr Hurley and Mr Albanese will fly to London on Thursday to attend the Queen’s funeral, the date for which is still to be confirmed.
No official mourning period has been declared in Australia, unlike in the UK which has begun 10 days of mourning.
Queensland and federal parliaments have suspended their sitting days next week, while NSW, Victorian and West Australian MPs will sit on Tuesday to hear condolence motions.
Also this weekend, the AFL and NRL will observe one minute’s silence at all games on Saturday and Sunday, with one-minute silences also expected at cricket and soccer matches on Sunday.
Here are the tributes and events planned for the days and weeks ahead:
SUNDAY
- A Proclamation of the King ceremony will be held outside Parliament House in Canberra, followed by a 21-gun salute.
- A NSW proclamation ceremony will take place at Parliament House in Sydney at 1pm.
- A South Australian proclamation ceremony will take place at 2pm outside state parliament. Public transport across Adelaide will be free.
- Cricketers are expected to hold a one-minute silence ahead of a semi-final match between Sydney United and Brisbane Roar.
THE WEEKS AHEAD
- There is no official mourning period in Australia, but the prime minister has suspended parliament for at least 15 days.
- The Victorian parliament will sit briefly on Tuesday for MPs to swear allegiance to King Charles III – the only state where this is required after the death of a monarch – and move a condolence motion before adjourning to a later date.
- The NSW and WA parliaments will also briefly convene on Tuesday to hear condolences. Parliamentary sittings in both states are due to resume on 20 September.
- The Queensland state parliament, which was due to sit next week, will be adjourned until a later date.
- The federal, state and territory governments have set up condolence books across the country. People can also sign online condolence books on the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and governor-general’s websites.
- People are encouraged to leave flowers outside Parliament House and Government House in Canberra, as well as government houses in each state and territory. The royal family has flagged Australians can also donate to charity instead of leaving flowers.
- Australian flags will be flown at half-mast until the day after the Queen’s funeral occurs in the UK. There is one exception: Flags will be raised to full mast on Sunday when Charles is proclaimed King.
- A national day of mourning and memorial service will be held in Australia, but the date has not been confirmed.
- Eight days after the Queen’s death, the prime minister, governor-general and acting high commissioner will attend Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state and meet with King Charles III.