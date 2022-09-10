How Australia is honouring the Queen’s life, memory and passing

Live

Together with Governor-General David Hurley and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has marked Queen Elizabeth’s passing with a solemn ceremony at Parliament House.

The wreath-laying came more than 30 years after the monarch opened the new Parliament House in 1988, which included unveiling a statue of herself that became the focus of Saturday’s tribute.

Shortly after the wreath-laying, Mr Albanese pointed to the new King’s comments on the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired, which became a hallmark of her reign.

In a speech overnight, King Charles III promised to serve the crown’s realms and territories across the world with “loyalty, respect and love”.

“That’s why so many Australians have made moving tributes and are mourning this enormous loss,” Mr Albanese said.

Mr Dutton said the King had shown he was continuing with the same selfless spirit as his late mother.

“That continuity is an essential part and King Charles had demonstrated his commitment to his country and to the realms,” he said.

Nationwide condolences

Across the country, Australians continue to mark the passing of the Queen, with hundreds laying flowers at Government House in Sydney and Melbourne.

On Sunday, a ‘Proclamation of the King’ ceremony will be held outside Parliament House in Canberra, followed by a 21-gun salute.

On Friday evening, a 96-gun salute took place in the federal parliament forecourt – one round for each year of the life of the Queen, who reigned for 70 years.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House, which Her Majesty opened in 1973, were illuminated in her honour. So were monuments in other cities, and flags were flown at half mast across the nation.

Since news broke of the monarch’s passing Australians have gathered to lay flowers, sign condolence books and raise a glass to the Queen.

Some noted that with the death of the monarch, who reigned for so long that most Australians have known no other head of state, they had lost a signifier of their own lives.

“Now she’s gone, we feel a little older, and we feel that loss,” said John Myers of Hawthorn in Melbourne’s east.

Melburnian Pettifleur Berenger also said it was hard to imagine life without her.

‘So much humour and dignity’

“She had so much humour and dignity and love for her country and the Commonwealth,” Ms Berenger told AAP.

“She was the grandmother of the Commonwealth,” Sydneysider Oliver Pasusuwin said.

Mr Hurley and Mr Albanese will fly to London on Thursday to attend the Queen’s funeral, the date for which is still to be confirmed.

No official mourning period has been declared in Australia, unlike in the UK which has begun 10 days of mourning.

Queensland and federal parliaments have suspended their sitting days next week, while NSW, Victorian and West Australian MPs will sit on Tuesday to hear condolence motions.

Also this weekend, the AFL and NRL will observe one minute’s silence at all games on Saturday and Sunday, with one-minute silences also expected at cricket and soccer matches on Sunday.