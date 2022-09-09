Queen Elizabeth II: A glimpse at an incredible life and reign

Dear readers,

The world is mourning Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died on Thursday, September 8. The Queen’s life ended “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Born on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, she became Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, aged 25, following the early death of her father, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96, had an incredible reign that spanned more than seven decades. She was the first reigning British monarch to visit Australia, and received a rapturous welcome on her first tour.

We take a look back at some of the memorable moments in her remarkable life.

From her wedding to Prince Philip, to her coronation as Queen with her first-born Prince Charles looking on from the royal gallery, and her first trip to Australia in 1954.

As well, there are poignant glimpses of her wit and humour in a conversation with Sir David Attenborough.

Vale Queen Elizabeth II, 1926–2022

Princess Elizabeth’s speech on her 21st birthday, 1947

In a broadcast from Cape Town, the young princess dedicates her life to serving the Commonwealth. “My whole life, whether it be short or long, will be devoted to your service,” she famously pledges.

The royal wedding, 1947

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who met when she was just 13, wed at Westminster Abbey in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, 1953

The 25-year-old princess became the reigning monarch after her father’s early death.

Queen’s first visit to Australia, 1954

On February 3, 1954, the Queen landed in Australia with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh by her side.

The Queen’s first Christmas broadcast, 1957

Following in the footsteps of her father, the Queen continued with traditional Christmas Day broadcasts. But hers were televised.

Silver jubilee parties, 1977

Eager spectators across the United Kingdom waited for the commencement of the silver jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Nelson Mandela, 1995

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh were welcomed in South Africa by the then-president, Nelson Mandela.

Queen opens the Commonwealth Games, Melbourne, 2006

Her Majesty declared the 18th Commonwealth Games open in during her second-last visits to Australia.

The Queen’s final visit to Australia, 2011

In 2011, the Queen made her last visit to Australia on a trip that many called her “farewell tour”.

James Bond accompanies The Queen, 2012

Actor Daniel Craig returned as secret agent James Bond to accompany the Queen in an unlikely but very well-received sketch for the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Donald Trump’s Windsor Castle visit, 2018

On a visit to Windsor Castle, former US president Donald Trump was guided by the Queen as they inspected the Coldstream Guards. During her reign of more than 70 years, the Queen met 14 US presidents.

The Queen and Sir David take a walk, 2018

Her Majesty and Sir David Attenborough, both 91-years-old in this poignant clip, took a stroll through the garden of Buckingham Palace, where they discussed climate change and their advancing age.

Paddington Bear thanks Her Majesty, 2022

In a surprise skit for her platinum jubilee back in June, the Queen welcomed an unexpected guest for tea as they joked and bonded over their shared love of marmalade sandwiches.

The close of platinum jubilee celebrations, 2022

Applause, cheers and jubilation as the Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, marking the end of her platinum jubilee celebrations. She was accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla, along with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children.