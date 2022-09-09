Live

With Charles becoming Britain’s King on the death of his mother late on Thursday, the line of succession to the throne has also changed.

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, is now heir apparent to the British throne and also to be head of state of Australia and 14 other realms, including Canada and New Zealand.

He is married to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – follow William in the line of succession.

After that the line moves to the California-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.