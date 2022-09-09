Entertainment Celebrity Royal From Charles to William and beyond: How the line of succession has changed
From Charles to William and beyond: How the line of succession has changed

With Charles becoming Britain’s King on the death of his mother late on Thursday, the line of succession to the throne has also changed.

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, is now heir apparent to the British throne and also to be head of state of Australia and 14 other realms, including Canada and New Zealand.

He is married to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – follow William in the line of succession.

After that the line moves to the California-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

 

King Charles Prince William Royal Family
