Prince Louis joins George, Charlotte in royal school first

Live

The three Cambridge children have started at their new school, with Prince Louis joining his older sister and brother on campus for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children started their academic year on Thursday with a welcome event for new pupils a day ahead of the official beginning of the term.

In preparation for the first day of classes, the palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor.

A pool of a single TV camera, one photographer and one reporter was invited into the school grounds for Thursday’s arrival.

A smiling Prince William and wife Kate Middleton held hands with nine-year-old George, seven-year-old Charlotte and four-year-old Louis as the family walked into school.

They met headteacher Jonathan Perry at the entrance to the white 19th-century country mansion that is Lambrook’s main base.

“Welcome to Lambrook,” Mr Perry told the children as he shook each of their hands.

“It’s lovely to have you with us. We’re very excited for the year ahead.”

William said the trio were “looking forward to it” – and that all three had “lots of questions”.

George and Louis wore Lambrook’s summer uniform for boys of short-sleeve white shirts with a blue and green print, navy Bermuda shorts, navy socks and black dress shoes. Charlotte wore the girls’ version, a belted tunic in a blue print.

Kate and William selected the outdoorsy prep school with its 21 hectares of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 50 kilometres from their old home at Kensington Palace in central London.

School fees will cost the couple more than £50,000 ($A85,000) a year.

The Cambridges recently moved to Adelaide Cottage, a historic home on the Windsor Castle estate, where the Queen has spent most of her time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The Queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.

-with AAP