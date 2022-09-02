Entertainment Celebrity Royal Queen cancels appearance at Highland festival for reasons of ‘comfort’
Queen cancels appearance at Highland festival for reasons of ‘comfort’

The last-minute cancellation of a royal visit to the annual Braemar Highland Gathering has raised fresh concerns for the health of the Queen.

The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the event, with a Palace spokesman saying “mobility issues” had led the Queen to send Prince Charles in her place.

The decision was taken with the 96-year-old’s comfort in mind the source said, adding that Prince Charles, heir to the throne, will be attending as planned.

The gathering, 96 kilometres west of Aberdeen, has existed in some form for 900 years, and has regularly been attended by the reigning monarch and members of the royal family since 1848.

Earlier in the week a palace spokesperson said the Queen would appoint Britain’s next prime minister, set to be announced on September 5, at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London, due to mobility issues.

