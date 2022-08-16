Live

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are heading back to Britain – but they have not publicly committed to reuniting with the royal family.

The whirlwind trip will happen in early September, with plans for the couple to appear at charity events.

The Duchess of Sussex will make a speech and the couple will also meet people working to bridge the gender equality gap.

It’s unclear whether they will bring son Archie, 3, or toddler daughter Lilibet.

It’s the Sussex’s second trip to Britain in three months. They joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago.

The duke and duchess announced on Monday night that they planned to attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on September 8.

They will also attend an event in Germany on September 6 to mark a year until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans. They will be held in Dusseldorf.

Young leaders organisation One Young World celebrated the news on Twitter: “We’re delighted to announce Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September!”

“The duchess will be delivering a keynote address at the Opening Ceremony.”