The Queen takes part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth II has travelled to Scotland for a week of events including being presented with the keys to the city of Edinburgh.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has curtailed her public appearances in recent months because of ongoing problems in moving around, took part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The tradition sees the monarch handed the keys to the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.”

A smiling Elizabeth stood in the forecourt at the palace, with a member of her entourage holding an umbrella over her head.

The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

She only made a few appearances during the four-day holiday weekend, with officials saying she experienced some “discomfort” during those events.

Prince Charles, her son and heir to the throne, has been taking on a greater public role in recent months.

He was also taking part in the events in Scotland along with other members of the royal family.

