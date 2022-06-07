Entertainment Celebrity Royal Adorable photographs of Lilibet mark first birthday
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor turned one on June 4. Photo: Misan Harriman
A new photograph of Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor has been released to mark her first birthday.

Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and wife Meghan, turned one during the family’s trip to London at the weekend.

Photographer Misan Harriman tweeted photographs of the little girl on Tuesday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have largely kept their children out of the public eye since their daughter’s birth and royal watchers did not get to see them at celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They reportedly invited Harry’s brother and his family to a private party for ‘Lili’ at Frogmore Cottage during their London visit – but Prince William and his wife did not attend the event.

Meghan and Harry’s first public photo of baby Lilibet and family portrait was released at Christmas. 

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told Page Six the party was a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” for “close friends and family”.

Lilibet and brother Archie, 3, did spend time with Queen Elizabeth during the trip, a first since Harry and Meghan moved to California and gave up their royal duties.

