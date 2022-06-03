In this week’s top videos, TND takes a look at the Queen’s breathtaking Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Plus, don’t miss the moment an unlucky car wash worker got swept up in the machinery (don’t worry, he’s OK), and rapper Cardi B’s hilarious reaction to watching a huge yacht sink right before her eyes.

Seventy years on the throne

This week the Commonwealth began celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In honour of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, more than 70 aircraft soared past Buckingham Palace.

And they did it in perfect formation, immaculately synchronised.

Someone help!

This poor car wash attendant got stuck spinning round in the machinery.

We’re not completely sure how he managed it — but it looks like he emerged unscathed.

Cardi’s Titanic moment

WAP rapper (and living meme) Cardi B saw a massive yacht sink right before her eyes this week.

Naturally, she was gobsmacked — and her reaction is simply hilarious.

Tardis or porter loo?

One TikTok user filmed the moment an unbelievable gust of wind blew this porter potty way up into the air.

A-woooooooo!

This adorable hound showed off its beautiful singing pipes on social media

♬ sonido original – Totopo mi Salchi

Kitchen innovation

What to do when you’re missing a salad spinner? This TikToker used a pot and some centrifugal force.

♬ original sound – liv

New addition

Meet Cincinnati Zoo’s newest resident: Rozi the cheetah cub! She’s simply too cute.

Meet Rozi (pronounced “Rosie”)! Her name means means rose (or flower) in Swahili. In addition to spending time with her care team, the Zoo plans to pair Rozi with a puppy! 😻

♬ original sound – Cincinnati Zoo

Keepin’ it clean

Public toilets are undeniably gross, but Germany has figured out a way to make them that little bit cleaner.

Level-headed

This level-headed American Kestral shows off its astonishing ability to stabilise its head.

Lean on me

This week on Reddit, one user showed what happens when you stack one match against another — with surprising results.

Mouse or sprinkler?

Usually, cables and water don’t mix, but this TikToker used a 3D printer to give their sprinkler a tech-looking appearance.