Queen all smiles in flower show buggy

The Queen has attended the Chelsea Flower Show, the latest of several appearances that have helped to ease public concerns about her health ahead of Britain’s celebration of her seven decades on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch was driven around the Royal Horticultural Society’s annual festival of garden design in west London in a buggy on Monday (local time), saving her from having to walk around the show’s attractions.

Early next month, Britain will honour the Queen’s platinum jubilee with four days of pageantry and celebration.

Queen Elizabeth smiled at fans from the buggy. Photo: Getty

Buckingham Palace has previously said she intends to attend a number of different events.

Last week she made a surprise appearance at the opening ceremony for a rail line in London and the week before attended a horse show in the grounds of her Windsor Castle.

Earlier in May she missed her annual address to parliament, with the palace citing episodic mobility issues.

Until recently, the Queen had not been seen often in public following a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness.

Queen Elizabeth Royal Family
