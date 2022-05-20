Entertainment Celebrity Royal William and Kate join Tom Cruise on Top Gun red carpet
William and Kate join Tom Cruise on Top Gun red carpet

tom cruise kate middleton
The duke and duchess with Tom Cruise on the red carpet in London. Photo: Getty
Tom Cruise has said he and Prince William “have a lot in common”, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Hollywood star on the red carpet in London for British premiere of the new Top Gun movie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Cruise on Thursday night (local time) on a star-studded red carpet at Leicester Square for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise reprises his role as US Navy pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in the sequel, which is finally hitting screens more than three decades after the release of the original film.

“We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying,” Cruise said of William.

The prince trained as a search and rescue pilot and served in the Royal Air Force, under the name Flight Lieutenant Wales.

Cruise was seen introducing William and Kate to the film’s cast members, including Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, in front of a model of the fighter jet from the movie.

Top Gun: Maverick was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary,” Cruise said.

The actor was also among celebrities who featured in an equestrian extravaganza last Sunday to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Kate Middleton Prince William Tom Cruise
