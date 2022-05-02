Entertainment Celebrity Royal Royals release sweet photos for Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Royals release sweet photos for Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released three new photographs of daughter Princess Charlotte to mark her seventh birthday on Monday.

The photos of the young princess – who is fourth in line to the British throne – were taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, in Norfolk last weekend.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow,” Kate and husband Prince William said.

Charlotte is all smiles as she poses in a field of bluebells near the family’s country home, Anmer Hall.

In one photo, she hugs the Cambridges’ new dog, whose name – Orla – is revealed for the first time. William and Kate adopted a cocker spaniel into their family from a litter raised by Kate’s brother James Middleton last year, after the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

Charlotte has been seen in public frequently in recent months. She joined her parents a month ago for her great-grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey, and she and her big brother Prince George were with them again for church services at Windsor on Easter Sunday.

Charlotte, George and younger brother Prince Louis are expected to also have public roles in celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee later in the year.

prince louis four
Charlotte’s younger brother, Prince Louis, turned four late last month. Photo: AAP

The birthday snaps for the Cambridges’ only daughter comes less than a fortnight after photos of Louis were released to mark him turning four.

George, who is next in line to the throne after his grandfather, Prince Charles, and father, Prince William, turns nine in July.

-with agencies

Kate Middleton Prince William Princess Charlotte Royal Family
