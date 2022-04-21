Mattel’s bizarre Barbie honour to mark Queen’s long reign

Live

Barbie doll maker Mattel has released a limited edition doll of the Queen to mark the monarch’s platinum jubilee.

To even the most cursory glance, the new Barbie looks nothing like the Queen, who celebrated her 96th birthday on Thursday, but she does feature one of the monarch’s most famous looks.

Released in recognition of the Queen’s historic 70-year reign, the grey-haired doll is dressed in an elegant ivory gown with a blue ribbon sash and wearing a tiara.

Mattel said the “collectible Barbie doll is sculpted to likeness and features a stunning ensemble inspired by one of the Queen’s most iconic looks”.

“Barbie celebrates the longest ruling monarch in British history, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose extraordinary reign has seen her lead with an immeasurable devotion to duty and a life of service,” the company said.

“Reaching 70 years of service, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.”

The Queen doll comes in a special gift box, with “a stunning crown and matching accessories [to] complete her regal ensemble”. She costs $101.

The tiara that the doll wears is based on Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, which the Queen wore for her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. The matching miniature medallions on ribbons included in the package are inspired by royal family orders.

More regally, Buckingham Palace also released a new official photo of the monarch for her birthday. It shows her in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she has spent most of her time in recent months, holding on to two of her favourite horses.

The Queen flew by helicopter to her estate at Sandringham earlier this week, in time to celebrate her birthday at the Norfolk residence.

She was expected to stay at Wood Farm, an estate cottage where Prince Philip spent most of his days after retiring from official duties in 2017.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last April, aged 99.

Birthday wishes have been sent to the Queen by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starme, as well as other world leaders. Later on Thursday there will be gun salutes to honour the monarch’s special day.