Queen meets Canadian PM Trudeau in-person

The Queen has met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle in her first official in-person meeting since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Photographs of the meeting showed Mr Trudeau holding the Queen’s hand in his while also chatting and laughing.

The head of state was not pictured with the walking stick she has often been seen using recently.

The Queen, 95, has returned to more normal duties after previously suffering mild cold-like symptoms from COVID-19 and cancelling several engagements.

She continued light duties after Buckingham Palace announced she had coronavirus on February 20.

“I can tell you that in my conversation with her this morning she was as insightful and perspicacious as ever, very interested in what is going on, asked me all sorts of questions about Canada,” Mr Trudeau told a Downing Street news conference on Monday.

“We had a really useful, for me anyway, conversation about global events, as we always do.”

Mr Trudeau was in Britain for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Queen has two high-profile events coming up – the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on March 29.