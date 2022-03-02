Entertainment Celebrity Royal Queen seen for first time since COVID diagnosis
Updated:
Live

The Queen has been seen publicly for the first time since she tested positive for COVID-19, with the 95-year-old monarch declared fit to return to work.

Nine days after being diagnosed with the virus, the monarch hosted two virtual audiences with foreign ambassadors via video call on Tuesday (British time).

The Queen, who postponed similar engagements due to her COVID symptoms last week, spoke from her home in Windsor Castle – appearing to have recovered well as she addressed the diplomats.

She was pictured in a video conference with the ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero, from Buckingham Palace, before speaking to Chad ambassador Kedella Younous Hamidi.

Queen Elizabeth COVID-19
The Queen appears on screen via videolink from Windsor Castle. Photo: Getty

The Queen tested positive for coronavirus on February 20 and was forced to cancel several online engagements due to lingering COVID symptoms.

Buckingham Palace at the time said she was experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms”, and that she was expected to continue “light duties at Windsor over the coming week”.

News of the positive test and subsequent illness sharpened concerns about the health of the world’s longest-reigning monarch, two weeks after she marked 70 years on the British throne.

The Queen, who has been triple-vaccinated, recently spent more than three months resting, on doctors’ orders.

The palace has not commented on her COVID status since.

According to insiders and British media, the Queen had been tested daily for coronavirus by royal doctors.

Before her return to duty, the monarch also reportedly met grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.

British media reports she visited Frogmore House on her Windsor Estate on Sunday to meet the young royal family for the first time since her diagnosis.

Granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her five-month-old daughter Sienna were also there.

During her recovery, the Queen held a phone audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the palace confirmed last week.

Queen Elizabeth II
