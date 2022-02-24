Live

Prince Harry has launched a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper.

Court filings show the Duke of Sussex filed a claim against Associated Newspapers Limited on Wednesday afternoon (British time).

It is not known which of the publishers’ titles – which also include The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline – the claim relates to and there is no indication which article is at the centre of the complaint.

The duke is currently bringing privacy claims against News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, and Mirror Group Newspapers, now Reach, which publishes The Mirror, over alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

Harry, 37, is also involved in litigation against the Home Office over his security arrangements when he is in Britain.

He is bringing a High Court challenge against a decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in Britain.

Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US but his lawyers say he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

It follows an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when the prince’s security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event.

His wife, Meghan Markle, previously brought a successful privacy claim against ANL over articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was award £1 ($1.90) in nominal damages, along with an undisclosed sum that she donated to charity, after winning her case.

ANL was also ordered to issue a front-page apology and pay Meghan’s legal costs.

An appeal by ANL was dismissed by senior judges in December last year.

A spokesperson for Harry said: “I can confirm the duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited.”

-AAP