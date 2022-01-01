Entertainment Celebrity Royal Australia plans cavalcade of events to celebrate Queen’s 70 years on the throne
Australia plans cavalcade of events to celebrate Queen’s 70 years on the throne

The Queen surrounded by her Australian subjects during a 2006 visit. Photo: Getty
Australia will pay its respects to the Queen with a year of tributes and events to mark her seven decades of service as the nation’s symbolic head of state.

“Seventy years of service is a truly immense achievement, and we are proud to join with other Commonwealth nations to celebrate this milestone,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Her Majesty has always held a deep affection and close connection with the people of Australia.”

The celebrations will include the release of commemorative stamps and coins, lighting the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon in Canberra, and illuminating monuments around the nation.

Lake Burley Griffin’s Aspen Island will be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island for a special event in June.

“Given the National Carillon was officially opened by Her Majesty in 1970, it is only fitting that Aspen Island should be renamed in recognition of her many years of service to Australia,” the prime minister said.

The Queen has visited Australia 16 times, most recently in 2011.

-AAP

