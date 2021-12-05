‘Massive fight’: Prince William reveals royal family morning ritual

Squabbles between siblings in the Royal Family have created an unexpected morning ritual for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William has revealed.

In a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, the father of three shared an insight into the chaos that occurs in the royal household every morning before breakfast, as well as the answer to stopping Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, from fighting: Routine dance parties.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” Prince William said.

“And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music.”

Prince William said the morning routine was a “really happy moment” when George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 3, dance about in the kitchen together.

He said Waka Waka by Shakira was always on heavy rotation.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” Prince William said.

“She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.

“It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing.”

The Prince also revealed he often played Tina Turner’s The Best during the family’s morning ritual, a song he said his late mother Princess Diana played for him and Prince Harry in the car on the way to school to help deal with anxieties.

“You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And that’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs. You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going,” Prince William reminisced.

Australian rock band AC/DC is also on the family’s morning playlist, with their hit Thunderstruck being a resounding morning favourite of his.

“I have to say the first time I put it on, and I’ve heard it a million times now, I was kind of like, ‘Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning,'” he said.

“But now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.”

During the episode, William talks about the importance of mental health, light-hearted moments that brought him out of his shell, and the value of listening, People reports.

Forbes said the Prince also recounts a “very funny” story about unexpectedly singing with Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift at a charity concert, as well as the profound influence his mother had on him and brother Harry while they were growing up.

The full interview with Prince William – made while he walked around the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk – will air for free on Apple Music’s flagship radio station Apple Music 1 on December 6.

Other episodes in the Time to Walk series are only available to Apple Fitness+ subscribers.