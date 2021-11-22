Entertainment Celebrity Royal Queen attends double christening for great-grandsons
Updated:
Live

Queen attends double christening for great-grandsons

queen christening
The Queen was driven from nearby Windsor Castle for Sunday's christening. Photo: AAP
Share
Live

The Queen has attended a double christening for two of her great-grandchildren.

The 95-year-old British monarch, who has cancelled several recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, has watched the baptisms of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

The private service was held on Sunday (local time) at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, west of London.

August was born in February and Lucas in March. Both boys’ mothers are granddaughters of the Queen.

She has 12 great-grandchildren, the youngest of them two-month-old Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Concerns about the Queen’s health were raised last month, when she spent a night in a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests.

In late October, palace officials said the monarch had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties.

She had planned to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service on November 14 but pulled out at the last minute after spraining her back.

On Wednesday, she returned to public duties, holding an in-person audience at Windsor Castle with the outgoing head of Britain’s armed forces.

The Queen is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her platinum jubilee – marking 70 years on the throne – next year.

Topics:

Queen Elizabeth
