Queen too unwell to attend Glasgow climate summit

The Queen has “regretfully” decided she is not well enough to attend this weekend’s United Nations climate conference.

The 95-year-old monarch will no longer travel to Glasgow to be at the reception on November 1 – a move that will dash the hopes of Britain’s Conservative government, which is hosting the event.

The climate conference runs from October 31 to November 12.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message,” Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday (local time).

The news came after the Queen held virtual audiences on Tuesday at Windsor Castle – the first work obligations since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week.

She greeted the ambassador of the Republic of Korea during her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20 for “preliminary investigations.” She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime a day after the hospital visit.

The Queen had the medical tests after cancelling a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

The period of rest followed a hectic few days for the monarch in which she held audiences with diplomats, had a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders and attended the horse races at Ascot.

Her hospital visit last week came amid general disquiet about the Queen’s health.

Days earlier, she was seen using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. Though she had used a cane in 2003, that was after she had knee surgery.

The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 at age 99.

She has enjoyed robust health throughout her life, and is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne – next year.