Queen ‘reluctantly’ accepts medical advice to cancel visit to Northern Ireland

Queen Elizabeth has accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days and has cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace says.

The 95-year-old has reigned for almost seven decades.

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the Palace said on Wednesday.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

🌎 🏰 This evening The Queen hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit. 🤝 She was joined by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as she welcomed influential business leaders from around the world. pic.twitter.com/PgwTiexteF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 19, 2021

The Queen sent her “warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,” the Palace said.

-Reuters