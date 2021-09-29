Kate Middleton sparkles at James Bond premiere

Live

The Duchess of Cambridge has wowed as she joined husband Prince William, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film No Time to Die to walk the red carpet in London for the movie’s world premiere.

The glittering night out was also attended by William’s father Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Both princes donned tuxedos for Tuesday night’s event, with William finishing his outfit off with black velvet evening slippers. But it was Kate Middleton who stole the night, sparkling in a gold glittery dress by Jenny Packham, with her hair swept into an updo.

Camilla Parker-Bowles wore a powder blue sparkly gown by Bruce Oldfield.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig’s last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020 but has suffered multiple delays because of the pandemic.

Tuesday’s red-carpet world premiere came a month after the official trailers for No Time to Die finally dropped – and, with them, a firm date for release in cinemas around the world.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, spoke of how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

“A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d would get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said.

Craig also chatted to the duchess, telling her: “You look jolly lovely.”

Seydoux echoed the sense of relief, saying: “It’s been such a crazy time for all of us. And now to celebrate, you know, with this film, to reunite. And it’s great. I’m really happy.”

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006.

Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I’m good. I’m really good about it.”

As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”

Health care workers and members of the British armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday’s premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.

The film will be released in British cinemas on September 30. It will be seen in Australian cinemas from November 11.

-with AAP