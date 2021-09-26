Entertainment Celebrity Royal Harry and Meghan share their vision with top UN official
Updated:
Live

Harry and Meghan share their vision with top UN official

Meghan and Harry urge the crowd at the Global Citizen concert in New York to work for world peace and equity. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have met with a top UN official amid the world body’s biggest gathering of the year.

The rogue royas travelled to the UN headquarters in New York to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

The three appeared together later on Saturday at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York’s Central Park.

“It was a lovely meeting,” Meghan said as the couple left the UN headquarters.

Nigerian diplomat Ms Mohammed later tweeted a picture of the group, saying: “In conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – sharing how to engage on issues we care about deeply: climate action, women’s economic empowerment, mental well-being, youth engagement and vaccine equity”.

The UN said Mohammed commended the couple’s efforts to promote vaccine equity worldwide and hailed priorities they and the UN share.

Vaccine equity

Meghan and Harry pressed for vaccine equity during the star-studded, 24-hour Global Citizen Live concert which featured performances staged in locations from New York to Paris to Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.

The United Nations is in the midst of its annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders, though the couple did not participate in the speeches in the assembly hall.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been involved with the UN women’s agency, and is an “advocate for political participation and leadership”.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan visited a city school, the World Trade Center’s centrepiece tower and the September 11 museum, among other stops in New York.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Who is Murray Bartlett? Aussie soap star owns the screen in The White Lotus
Good crime reads
Five of the best new crime novels (and one golden oldie)
Sydney Melbourne rivalry
Madonna King: Down-on-its-luck Melbourne winning as the nation’s heart capital
nuclear submarines alan kohler aukus edm
Alan Kohler: What the nuclear submarines deal is really all about
Wallabies
Wallabies beat Argentina 27-8 for a third-straight Rugby Championship win
AFL grand final
2021 AFL grand final: The 16 magic minutes that ended Melbourne’s 57-year curse