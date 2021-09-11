Live

Queen Elizabeth says her prayers remain with the victims and survivors of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and has paid tribute to the communities that joined together to rebuild after the devastation.

“My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,” the Queen said in a message to US President Joe Biden.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory.

“It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.” -AAP