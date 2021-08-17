Entertainment Celebrity Royal Prince Andrew a ‘person of interest’: Epstein prosecutors
Updated:
Live

Prince Andrew a ‘person of interest’: Epstein prosecutors

prince andrew epstein
US prosecutors don't expect to be able to interview Prince Andrew in the foreseeable future.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

US prosecutors probing the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to US financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince Andrew a person of interest in the investigation, a source familiar with the US inquiry says.

Investigators want to interview the Duke of York about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators, the source said. As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness.

Prosecutors in 2020 said Andrew had “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate” but had given no interview to federal authorities and had repeatedly declined requests to talk with investigators.

While Andrew – the Queen’s second son – remains a person of interest to prosecutors in the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, they do not expect to be able to interview him in the foreseeable future, if ever, according to the source.

“He doesn’t seem to want to talk to us,” the source said.

Representatives of the prince declined to comment.

Last week, Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was abused by Epstein, filed a civil complaint against the prince in Manhattan federal court. Ms Giuffre, who was raised in the US but lives in Cairns, alleges Andrew forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse at Maxwell’s London home.

The prince has denied the allegation.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. She is expected to go on trial in November.

Prosecutors last year sent the British government a formal request, known as a mutual legal assistance treaty submission, asking for access to the prince so they could talk to him.

-AAP

Topics:

Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew
Follow Us

Live News

GladysBerejiklianKerryChant
NSW reports 452 new local cases, one virus death
Australia’s third wave: Restrictions tighten, hospital exposed and regional people at risk
ABC The Newsreader
ABC’s The Newsreader gets a lot right about 80s TV journalism but the times were not so diverse
afghanistan peter dutton
Defence won’t land planes in Kabul: Dutton
Do curfews work
Victoria has reintroduced a curfew, but it’s still unclear if they actually work
View from The Hill: There’s no getting away from it – we’ve all failed Afghanistan’s hopeful girls