Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s strained relationship could be on the mend with reports suggesting the pair are set to collaborate on a new television show.

The Royal sisters-in-law, who for months were rumoured to have a strained relationship, are now reportedly teaming up for a Netflix project and getting along better than ever.

According to Us Weekly, the two will work together on a documentary that shines a light on Middleton’s charity work and the impact she has had with her philanthropy.

Britain’s The Daily Mirror reports that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have been developing a positive relationship, are often in touch, and are even considering the possibility of working together.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” US Weekly quoted an unnamed royal source as saying.

Meghan approached the Duchess of Cambridge with the idea for the project and, since the birth of Meghan and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet in early June, the pair have attempted to put to bed any ill feeling, the report said.

The source went on to say that “Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them”.

Meghan and Harry signed what was described as a “massive historical deal” with streaming service Netflix in September last year.

It was reported at the time that the royal pair sought a deal in the neighbourhood of $100 million.

The couple, who moved to California with their son Archie after pulling back from royal duties in Britain, are to produce years of programs, including documentaries, feature films, scripted TV shows and children’s programming.

The partnership, dubbed Archewell Productions, was one of the initial arrangements the pair made after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

The first two Netflix programs in development under the Archewell unmbrella is a docu-series about the Invictus Games called Heart of Invictus, and an animated series called Pearl, about a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration through famous women in history.

Prince Harry will reportedly appear in Heart of Invictus and act as an executive producer, while Meghan will executively produce Pearl.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement last month when the project was announced.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

While Harry has returned to the UK twice to visit the royal family moving to North America, Meghan is yet to return.