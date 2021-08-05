Live

Meghan Markle has released a special video message for fans to mark her 40th birthday.

But it’s a couple of “blink and you’ll miss it” details that are really grabbing attention.

First, there’s husband Prince Harry’s Zoom-bombing juggling at the end – to peels of laughter from Meghan and fellow actress Melissa McCarthy.

Then there are tiny, blurry first photos of the Sussexes’ baby daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. The black and white shots artfully arranged on Meghan’s work table appear to show Harry gently kissing Lili, who has not been seen since her birth two months ago.

There is also a larger photo of the couple’s son Archie. Two-year-old Archie is also rarely seen, but appears to have red hair, just like his dad.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 40 on Wednesday, is joined by McCarthy in the two-minute video to launch a project through Meghan’s Archewell Foundation. It involves getting famous friends to help mentor women re-entering the workforce after the pandemic.

The Instagram video that accompanies the announcement of Meghan’s new project is her first video appearance since Lili was born.

Meghan is seen sitting at a table, with her laptop propped up on a stack of her children’s book, The Bench, which was released earlier this year.

McCarthy provides comic relief by donning a hat and gloves and sipping from a cup of tea. She offers suggestions for Meghan’s 40th birthday celebrations, including matching tatoos, a yacht party and a reunion of Suits, the TV show the duchess starred in before her marriage.

“I love Suits, but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday,” an apparently baffled Meghan asks.

After the jokes, the duchess explains she’s using her milestone birthday to help women who have lost their job in the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says she has encouraged 40 of her friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor or support women who are trying to re-join the workforce.

“In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that time is among our greatest and most essential gifts,” she says.

“With my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: What would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need?

“Then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?”

Among those who have committed their time are singer Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, fashion designer Stella McCartney, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Instagram video ends with a surprise cameo by Prince Harry – who pops up for some impromptu juggling at the duchess’ window.