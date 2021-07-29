Boris’ brolly battle leaves Charles chuckling

Live

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has struggled to control his umbrella at an official engagement as it was blown inside-out by the wind, to the amusement of heir to the throne Prince Charles.

Sitting alongside the royal on Wednesday (British time), Mr Johnson struggled to open up an umbrella.

Seemingly baffled by the concept, he offered it to Interior Minister Priti Patel before blustery conditions turned the umbrella inside-out, prompting chuckling among the trio, despite the sombre event.

The prince and Mr Johnson were in central England for the unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Despite the earlier joviality, Prince Charles also delivered a heartfelt speech at the sombre event.

“To those of you with personal experience of the sudden, unexpected and tragic loss of someone in the Police Service, whether you are here today, viewing from home or attending one of the many services within your constabularies, I can only offer the assurance of my most heartfelt thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“On behalf of the nation, I would particularly like to express my profound gratitude for the valour and sacrifice of those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe; to remember their families who mourn and to recognize those who continue to serve in order to safeguard our freedoms.”

-with AAP