Entertainment Celebrity Royal Changing of the Guard back at Windsor Castle
Updated:
Live

Changing of the Guard back at Windsor Castle

The Changing of the Guard ceremony has resumed at Windsor Castle. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Changing of the Guard ceremony has been performed at Windsor Castle for the first time since the pandemic began.

The 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were given the honour of staging the event at the Queen’s Berkshire home in their familiar scarlet tunics and iconic bearskins.

The prestigious Household Division of the Army carries out state ceremonial and public duties such as Trooping the Colour, the State Opening of Parliament and mounting the Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle.

But since March 2020, the Guardsmen of the Household Division have stopped all ceremonial activities to avoid gatherings of the public and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

During the pandemic, an “Administrative Guard Mount” was in operation where soldiers took up their sentry duty positions but ceremonies were not carried out as they changed over.

Guardsmen from the Household Division have been guarding the nation’s kings and queens since 1660 but they are also fighting soldiers when not performing ceremonial duties or are on operations or training.

During the pandemic, they remained busy manning Covid-19 testing sites and vaccine centres across the country and carrying out operational training.

Grenadier Guardsmen also took part in a revised version of the Queen’s Birthday Parade staged at Windsor and played a key role in the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Hundreds of tourists were in the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch as the Changing of the Guard ceremony was staged for the first time since last March.

It is understood arrangements are being made for the ceremony to resume at Buckingham Palace in due course.

-AAP

Topics:

Changing of the Guard Windsor
Follow Us

Live News

petrol prices
Why Australian motorists could miss out on falling global petrol prices
Bledding gums
Bleeding gums? You might have a vitamin C deficiency, and it could be diet-related
Simone Biles of Team United States trains in the floor exercise during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Linda Pearce: Why the Tokyo Olympics will be unlike any Games we’ve witnessed before
Tokyo Olympic Games 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020 viewing guide: How to watch every single game, race and slice of action
Amazon
Amazon and other online platforms to face ACCC competition probe
Netflix
Netflix bleeds subscribers as new report shines light on increasing competition