Meghan teams up with Elton John’s husband in new Netflix deal

The Duchess of Sussex has created an animated family series for streaming platform Netflix that she will also executive produce, her production company says.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, said in a statement the series would centre on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

The series, called Pearl, is one of the first to be announced by Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They struck the deal in 2020 after they quit their royal duties and moved to California.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

No date has been given for the launch of the series.

Meghan will executive produce the series, along with David Furnish, the husband of British singer Elton John, the statement said. John is a close friend of the duke and duchess and performed at their wedding reception in 2018.

The animated series also follows the 2020 announcement of a Netflix project that is close to Harry’s heart – a documentary series about the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen and women.

It follows the publication in June of Meghan’s first book – The Bench – a children’s story about fatherhood that she said was inspired by Harry’s relationship with the couple’s first child, Archie. Meghan gave birth to a daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in June.