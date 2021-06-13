Queen gets out the tea service to welcome Joe Biden

The Queen will welcome President Joe Biden to Windsor with a guard of honour and tea at Windsor Castle.

The US leader and first lady Jill Biden will visit her Berkshire royal residence on Sunday after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The couple met the Queen on Friday when she attended a reception for G7 leaders at the Eden Project.

Their latest meeting comes the day after the Queen received her official birthday gift from the nation’s armed forces – a ceremony of pomp and pageantry in her honour – which was held at the castle.

The traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, which is usually staged in London, was ruled out for the second successive year because of the threat of coronavirus.

The Queen will greet the Bidens at the dais in the castle’s quadrangle.

A guard of honour formed of the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a royal salute, and the US national anthem will be played.

Biden will then accompany the honour guard’s commander and inspect the troops before watching the military march-past with the Queen and first lady.

Escorting a visiting head of state to inspect the troops is a role that usually fell to the late Duke of Edinburgh, before he retired in 2017.

There have been 14 US presidents during the Queen’s 69-year reign – from Harry Truman to Biden.

Biden will be the 13th American leader to meet the monarch, with Lyndon Johnson the only one the Queen did not met.

-AAP