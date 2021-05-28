Kate Middleton keeps pink promise, meets young patient

Kate Middleton has made a little girl’s dream reality, wearing a pink dress to a long-promised morning tea with her at Edinburgh’s Palace of Hollyrood House.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is in Scotland this week with husband Prince William, met five-year-old leukaemia patient Mila Sneddon and her family on Thursday (local time).

Mila was one of the star’s of the duchess’s Hold Still photography project, which documented British life during the pandemic.

Just a week ahead of England’s first national lockdown in early 2020, Mila and her mother, Lynda, made the tough choice to isolate from her father Scott and older sister Jodi because the youngster had just started chemotherapy at the time.

The photo, titled Shielding Mila, that made Kate’s Hold Still exhibition and resulting book was of an excited Mila looking at her father through a window.

The little girl and the duchess finally met at the Palace of Hollyrood House on Thursday, after speaking on the phone last August, when Mila told Kate her favourite colour is pink.

“I have to make sure I go and try to find myself a pink dress,” the duchess said at the time.

“One day, hopefully, Mila, we’ll get to meet, and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.”

“Yay!” an excited Mila said.

On Thursday, Kate made good on her word, sporting a colour-block dress by Me+Em in a pretty shade of sugar pink for their morning tea.

Mila also donned a pinky party frock, accessorising it with a tiara in her hair.

“I want to give you a big, squeezy cuddle,” Kate told her.

“I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl?”

An overjoyed Mila complied.

The youngster is still battling leukaemia. She spent several days in hospital earlier in May, a spell described by her mum as a “wee bump in the road”.