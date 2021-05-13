Four new stamps are being issued by the Royal Mail in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on April 9, 2021.

The black-and-white images show Prince Philip at different stages of his life and will be released to commemorate a “key moment” in the nation’s history.

The first, a portrait of the duke as a young man, was taken by the photographer Baron, while the second is of Philip attending the passing out parade of his son, the Duke of York, at Dartmouth Naval College in Devon.

Another stamp depicts Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, while the last and most recent image is a portrait taken by photographer Terry O’Neill.

Simon Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail, said the stamps marked a historic moment for the Commonwealth.

“Throughout adulthood, the Duke of Edinburgh dedicated himself to the service of this country, the Commonwealth and to the many causes he was involved with,” Mr Thompson said.

“For more than seven decades he was at the centre of our national life. His passing is a key moment in our history which we mark with this set of commemorative stamps.”

The Royal Mail has issued hundreds of commemorative stamps over its 500 year history.

Anyone who has accumulated a vast stamp collection is also the owner of a treasure trove of significant historic moments.

The service will soon release a framed Paul McCartney set, while beloved British fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has since died, was also honoured with a special post mark for his 100th birthday.

This is certainly not the first time Prince Philip’s face will appear in the corner of an envelope, with the mail service recently showcasing that fact.

Following the duke’s death, the Royal Mail posted its condolences on Instagram, along with a gallery of examples from over the years.

“A look back at some of our stamps featuring HRH The Duke of Edinburgh,” the organisation wrote in the post on April 14.

“We extend our condolences to HM The Queen and members of the Royal Family.”

But this special collection, designed by Kate Stephens and Royal Mail Group Ltd, will also include the duke’s year of birth and death.

The four stamps are presented in a miniature sheet which costs ($A12.10), and will be on sale from June 24. They can also be pre-ordered online.

-with AAP