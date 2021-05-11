The death of Prince Philip has caused an unforeseen delay in the production of a satirical royal animation that portrayed him in an unflattering light.

Creators of The Prince may be considering rewriting scenes that depict the late Duke of Edinburgh in a deteriorating state.

The cartoon focuses on a much meaner, sassier version of seven-year-old Prince George, and was tipped for release in “late spring”.

Following the real-life death of one of its main characters, creators have hit pause and are reportedly considering canning or reworking some of the harsher jokes.

“The series does not portray the husband of Queen Elizabeth in the most flattering of ways,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

Representatives from HBO Max did not indicate when a new premiere date would be specified.

“We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip’s passing and will adjust plans for the series debut,” a representative said.

“A new date will be announced at a later time.”

The series, which was inspired by the viral Instagram of Family Guy and Will & Grace executive producer Gary Janetti, copped flack for mocking the young royal.

“It’s satire. It’s a completely fictionalised world,” Janetti told Vanity Fair.

“In my mind, it’s very affectionate. Even as snarky as George can be, it’s only out of his own pettiness and insecurities. We have to be able to laugh at them – just the fact that we have a monarchy in 2020 is a bit ludicrous.”

Giving voice to the monarchy

Described as a “biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child,” The Prince promises an all-star cast.

Sophie Turner (as Princess Charlotte), Orlando Bloom (as Prince Harry), Alan Cumming (as a butler named Owen), Lucy Punch (as Kate Middleton), Condola Rashad (as Meghan Markle), Frances de la Tour (as the Queen) and Iwan Rheon (as Prince William) have also all lent their voices to the catty cartoon.

Dan Stevens was cast to voice Prince Philip, who died on April 9.

Critics lashed out against the show in December following the announcement, with many accusing Janetti of bullying the young Prince.

One Disney Studios said it was “morally wrong to use a child to get cheap laughs”.

“It’s one thing for filmmakers to play fast and loose with the truth in shows like The Crown, but poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair.”