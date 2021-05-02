Entertainment Celebrity Royal Six candles and lots of love on Princess Charlotte’s birthday
Updated:

Princess Charlotte shares a big smile with her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, who took the birthday snap.
The royal family has released a photograph of a smiling Princess Charlotte, one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, the day before the princess celebrates her sixth birthday.

Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne and is the only daughter of Prince William, Elizabeth’s grandson, and his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

In the picture Charlotte is shown wearing a blue dress with a pink floral pattern and pink buttons, and she stands with her arms stretched out and her hair falling over her shoulders, smiling at the camera.

The photograph was taken by Kate earlier on Saturday in Norfolk, eastern England, where the family lives.

Charlotte was born in London on May 2, 2015, and is William and Kate’s second child.

Charlotte’s elder brother Prince George was born in July 2013 and her younger brother Prince Louis was born in April 2018.

