Cambridges release photos to mark 10th wedding anniversary

Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have released two new portraits ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday.

In the photos, taken this week, the pair are pictured in a warm embrace around the grounds of Kensington Palace.

They were posted to the couple’s official Twitter account, Kensington Royal, alongside the caption: “10 years”.

The royal couple, who met in 2001 when they were freshmen at St Andrew’s University in Scotland, tied the knot a decade later at Westminster Abbey.

Two years after marrying, the Duke and Duchess welcomed their first child, Prince George, followed by their daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

prince louis
Prince Louis’ birthday photo, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. Photo: AAP

The couple met in 2001 when they were freshmen at St Andrew’s University in Scotland.

While the portraits were taken by British photographer, Chris Floyd, the Duchess has become known for publicly releasing her original photography, which has featured portraits of her family and documentation of royal trips abroad.

Last week, she published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday.

The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family’s home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

Kate Middleton Prince William
