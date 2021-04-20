The death of Prince Philip could have sparked a royal reunion, as Prince Harry reportedly plans to stay in the UK to spend more time with his family – including brother William.

She only just buried her husband, and the Queen is now facing her first birthday as a widow.

Though the official public holiday falls in early June as per tradition started by King George II in 1748, the Queen’s actual 95th birthday is on April 21.

In a show of support, it is understood that her feuding grandsons have decided to let bygones be bygones – even if it’s just for a few days.

Prince Harry, who was tipped to fly home on April 19, has reportedly opted to stick around for a few extra days after engaging in peace talks in the Queen’s private gardens.

Shortly after Prince Philip’s funeral, Prince Charles, “desperate” for reconciliation, invited Harry and Prince William on a walk to clear the air between them.

The rift between Prince Harry and his family largely stems from his relationship with Meghan Markle, and their decision to step down as senior royals.

Tensions were exacerbated following their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Brotherly betrayal

A source told Vanity Fair the family, especially Prince William, felt betrayed after Prince Harry aired their private conversations.

“Harry was out in the cold after Oprah and then when details of private family conversations were leaked to Gayle King it was the final straw,” the source said.

“Some family members cannot believe what he has done, but there is a feeling that with the duke’s death and the family coming together, conversations need to be had.

“William needs to know he can trust Harry and that private conversations will stay private.”

British tabloid Metro reports the Duke of Sussex has some flexibility with his return to the US, given he has booked an open flight back to his waiting pregnant wife and child.

The traditionally extravagant celebration of the Queen’s birthday has been scaled down to a small, intimate gathering at Windsor Castle.

The ageing monarch also forewent celebrations last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead spending the day with her husband.

The Queen will continue to navigate her grief surrounded by her close friends and family.

She may also use the opportunity to celebrate the birthday of Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whose birthday on April 23 falls just two days after her own.