Grieving royal family members have shared a collection of never-before-seen personal photos featuring Prince Philip.

Posted to the official royal family social media accounts on Thursday morning (Australian time), one black and white photo dates as far back as 1966 when Philip was pictured beside his son Prince Charles, who would have been about 18 at the time, playing polo.

Releasing the historic photos of the Duke of Edinburgh ahead of his funeral, the royal family is “remembering him as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather” as well as a a “great advocate” for engineering and design.

In one photo taken by Kate Middleton in 2018, Philip is surrounded by seven of he and Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Balmoral Castle.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s son, Archie, was born a year after that photograph was taken.

Philip and the Queen welcomed three new great-grandchildren in the three years since that photo was snapped.

An earlier family photo taken in 2015 features Prince William and Kate Middleton standing beside the Queen and Philip with their two children.

It was taken three years before Kate became pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, who was born on April 23, 2018.

In another photo, Philip can be seen laughing with Charles and wife Camilla on the day of Prince William’s wedding in 2011.

Another image shows Philip with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the Derby Festival in 2012.

The royal family took a further look back at Philip’s life by posting another series of images, mostly of the Duke at work.

They are captioned alongside a description of who he was, beginning with one of his famous quotes: “Everything that wasn’t invented by God was invented by an engineer.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh first took a special interest in science, technology and the revival of British industry after the war years,” the post read.

“His Royal Highness became Patron of the Industrial Society (now The Work Foundation) in 1952, and was a Senior Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was a great advocate for engineers, and in a 2015 article for [New Scientist] he wrote of the huge contribution engineers make to our everyday lives, saying:

“‘Engineering is one of the few ways in which human talent can be given the chance to improve, and frequently to transform, the comfort and prosperity of the human community.’

“In 1965, the Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, invited The Duke to chair a committee to design a scheme rewarding industrial and export achievement. The scheme became The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.”

The post went on to explain how Philip was always interested in design and featured an image of the Queen during a visit to Canada in 1957, in which she is wearing a bracelet he had designed for her as a wedding present, using stones from his mother’s tiara

The royal family is also pictured on the Royal Yacht Britannia, for which Philip had been “responsible for overseeing the construction and design”.

“Throughout his lifetime, The Duke initiated projects to draw attention to the importance of design and to enhance the status, particularly, of industrial designers,” the post read.