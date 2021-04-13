Prince William has described his “grandpa” Prince Philip as “an extraordinary man” who would have wanted members of the royal family to get on with their jobs.

Prince Harry has also paid tribute to his grandfather in a light-hearted message describing him as “master of the barbecue” and “cheeky right ’til the end”.

The feuding brothers issued separate statements on Tuesday amid a family rift that led to Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties in 2020.

There has been speculation that the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral might offer an opportunity for the brothers to talk over their differences.

So far, there is no sign the two have come together in their grief.

Goodbye to a cheeky, extraordinary grandpa

William, who is second in line to the throne, honoured Philip’s lifetime of service to the Queen and Britain as he remembered his grandfather’s “mischievous sense of humour”.

“I will miss my grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job,” William, 38, said in a statement on Tuesday morning (Australian time).

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

William said he felt lucky to have had Philip’s example to guide him and praised his grandfather for showing great kindness to his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

“Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the Queen in the years ahead,” William said.

William and his wife also released a picture of Philip sitting in a carriage with his great-grandson Prince George, the Cambridge’s oldest child.

Harry, who lives in the US, has arrived in Britain to attend Prince Philip’s funeral service, which will be on Saturday at Windsor Castle, west of London.

His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and was advised by her doctor not to make the journey to Britain.

Harry’s statement described the prince as a man who was “authentically himself”.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke,” the 36-year-old Harry said.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: Master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right ’til the end.”

He added: “While I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“You will be sorely missed, but always remembered by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

Prince Philip’s funeral will be the biggest funeral in Britain since the Queen Mother’s almost two decades ago, with every moment of the next fortnight subject to years of meticulous planning and rehearsal.

Here’s how it will go.

The mourning

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved a period of national mourning, for one week from April 9.

Usually, when a senior royal dies – such as the Queen, Prince Philip or Prince Charles – Britain instantly enters a national mourning period of up to 14 days.

Several protocols are followed during this period, including lowering all flags to half-mast, and a halt on affairs of the state.

Since news of Prince Philip’s death on April 9, British newsreaders and television presenters have worn black, out of respect for him.

The public elements of the 99-year-old Prince’s funeral have been cancelled, including ‘lying in state’.

The ‘lying in state’ precedes the funeral and would have allowed public mourners to pay their respects for the late prince by visiting his coffin at Westminster Abbey.

The funeral

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held on Saturday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, with a minute of national silence as it begins at 2.45pm (British time).

The ceremony, which will also feature an eight-minute military procession, will be televised internationally.

Those tuning in from Australia will be able to watch the event at 11.45pm on Channel Nine.

Prince Philip’s coffin will be transported from Windsor Castle to the chapel by a modified Land Rover he helped design. It will be followed on foot by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, along with other senior royals.

Famously private and opposed to large spectacles, the Duke of Edinburgh asked for his funeral to be kept small – an appropriate request given Britain’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The usual 800-strong guest list has been reduced to just 30 people, including the Duke’s children, grandchildren and close family members.

Face masks and social distancing regulations will be adhered to for the duration of the ceremony.

Public elements of Operation Forth Bridge have been cancelled so as to avoid crowds in London.

-with AAP